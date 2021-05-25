Uphill record successive victories with 17-run win against Kilmington & Stourton
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Uphill Castle seconds won a close fought and tense match at home to Kilmington & Stourton to move third in the table.
Uphill came into the game in buoyant mood after wining their first competitive game since 2019 last time out with a solid display against Trull seconds.
After losing the toss they were put into bat on a green wicket offering opportunities to the bowling side and lost opener Ben Castle for 13 before Gareth Lloyd (50) and Chris Disney (38) steadied the innings and built a solid foundation.
The hosts then continued to lose wickets at regular intervals before Sam Mathews hit a crucial 21 to post 176-7 from 40 overs.
Kilmington’s reply started solidly but with some tight Uphill bowling and keen fielding they managed to keep the batsmen tied down.
You may also want to watch:
With the game in the balance at 75-1 off 20 overs Uphill’s talented youthful bowlers of Myles Bliss (3-23) and Charlie Huke (1-18) took important wickets and piled the pressure onto the batting team.
Uphill wrapped up the tail leaving the visitors 17 runs short of their target to take 33 points and ensure a second win on the bounce.
Most Read
- 1 Car lands on roof in Weston park
- 2 New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher
- 3 Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
- 4 Hundreds attend recruitment event as firm announces post Covid-19 expansion
- 5 Explore North Somerset's micropubs
- 6 No cases of India variant in North Somerset
- 7 People urged to book up for vaccine as soon as possible
- 8 Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer
- 9 Weston man to face trial on racially aggravated public order charge
- 10 Kaiser Chiefs to perform at Bath Racecourse gig
Opener and wicket-keeper Ben Castle ran a half marathon for charity, finishing at Uphill Castle ground before the game.
Uphill Castle seconds travel to Wedmore this weekend as they look to continue their impressive form.