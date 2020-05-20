Uphill Badminton Player Profiles: Christy Cole

Christy Cole began her career with Uphill Badminton Club in the juniors the age of six back in 1993. Archant

Uphill Badminton Club have become one of the largest clubs in the South West in the last 20-25 years combining senior and junior sections.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christy Cole in action for Badminton Club Christy Cole in action for Badminton Club

The club has a proud tradition of training junior players who progress to the senior league teams and countless members have gone on to represent it’s highest teams.

One of the biggest success stories is Christy Cole from Langford.

Cole began with the juniors at the age of six in 1993.

She attended weekly sessions with brother Alex at the club’s original venue Weston Cricket Club.

Combined with a strong ability for swimming in her younger years she continued to rise up the age groups playing for the club’s under-15 and under-18 teams along with representing Avon at county level.

Cole also followed the club’s trusty path into the senior set-up at the age of only 14 and even made a last-minute appearance that year in the club’s A team where she won one of her rubbers!

After two years in the B team she made it to the A team in 2004/05 and has since played for 12 years in the club’s highest team, managing to not miss a match in the past few years despite two well-timed pregnancies.

In 2013 Cole, along with partner Matt, won the revamped Sid Moxon tournament – a county-wide event – after beating an established Avon second team pair comfortably 21-12, 21-11 in the final.

This was the start of quite a partnership with both Christy and Matt being team partners from 2010 to getting married in 2015.

Christy has also been selected to represent the North Somerset League in the local end of season Newmarch ladies tournament in each of it’s opening four years, being part of the winning team on two occasions.

One of the mainstays of the club’s A team over the past 15 years, she has also been a huge part of the A team’s league record 12 consecutive Division One titles over this period.

Described as ‘loyal, dedicated and never lacking effort’ hopefully Cole has many more years to come yet in an Uphill shirt.