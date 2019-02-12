Higgins and Hargrave on high as Uphill women serve up some great badminton

Uphill Badminton Club had another busy week on the courts, with their internal women’s tournament proving a huge success.

There were a host of close encounters in the one-box format of 20 round-robin matches, with handicaps ranging from minus three to plus four.

Caroline Higgins and Jessica Hargrave topped the charts with 167, ahead of Kimberly Wong and Emily Walker (161), Beth Chadwick and Lucy Loud (152), Alice Morgan and Anna Bickell (145) and Becky Halfpenny and Lelia Whitehouse (111).

The top two pairings then met in the grand final, with Higgins and Hargrave beating Wong and Walker 21-9.

Meanwhile, the men’s B team travelled to Shepton Mallet to play Wells City B and came back with a 5-1 defeat.

But Uphill B edged past Chew Valley B 5-4 in their final Division Three match of the season to claim an eighth win in 10 fixtures.

Ben Moore stepped in at the last minute to save the day and along with Luke Morgan, Rob Morray, Izzy Mullen, Higgins and Bickell gain the win.

Chew took the mixed 2-1 with Morgan and Mullen picking up the win for Uphill.

Morgan teamed up with Morray and Moore to win both his men’s doubles, before Moore and Morray lost 21-19 in a decider.

Mullen and Higgins lost 20-22, 21-14, 18-21, before Mullen and Bickell won to level the match at 4-4.

And Higgins and Bickell then won 22-20, 21-18 to claim the crucial rubber and overall success, however the team look set to just miss out on promotion in third place.

The under-14s claimed a thrilling 6-4 win over their St Ursulas rivals after a well-matched contest.

Uphill’s Marcus, Vincent, Aidan and Riley all came to play, with Marcus and Vincent winning their singles in straight games.

Aidan went down 15-14, 15-9 and Riley put up a great fight in losing 15-14, 4-15, 6-15 as St Ursulas levelled.

The next two doubles were shared to leave it at 3-3, but Uphill then took charge with some clever tactics seeing Marcus and Aidan win 15-12, 15-13 before Vincent andRiley following that up winning 15-11, 15-8.

Vincent and Aidan lost 8-15, 15-14, 8-15, but Marcus and Riley secured victory with a solid 15-6, 15-7 triumph.

The under-18s ended their season with a 10-0 win over their St Ursulas rivals, as Jack Rickwood, Harry Gardner, Lewis Gilbert and Ben Moore all played well.

Uphill won the singles in straight games, with Rickwood and Moore pushed to a decider in their doubles, and a third win in four means they will most likely finish runners-up to Chew Valley.