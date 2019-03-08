Advanced search

Uphill men serve up perfect display to upset Chew Valley leaders and boost title hopes

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 March 2019

Uphill C

Uphill C

Archant

Uphill men’s A team produced a stunning display to upset leaders Chew Valley and take a big step towards the title.

Uphill's under-14 girls and under-12s faced Chew ValleyUphill's under-14 girls and under-12s faced Chew Valley

In a high quality match of excellent badminton, the Uphill quartet of Paul Edwards, Matt Cole, Sam Quarmby and Ricky Rae always kept their noses in front to claim a 6-0 win.

With Chew Valley having completed their 12-game season with 51 points and Feathers currently second with 40 points from 10 matches, Uphill need to take 13 points from a possible 18 from their last three fixtures to be crowned champions.

A young Uphill C team endured a tough night, however, as they fell to an 8-1 defeat against Chew Valley D.

Ben Moore and Lucy Loud picked up a good win in their mixed doubles match (12-21, 21-5, 21-16) but Zion Chen and Moore lost 22-20 in a decider, having had a match point.

And Chew came out on top in all other rubbers, despite the efforts of Marcus Pan, Heather Russell and Beth Chadwick.

Uphill complete their campaign with a trip to St Katherines in a few weeks time.

The under-14 girls took on their Chew counterparts in their final match of the season and showed plenty of fight.

Riley had a good 15-9, 15-6 win in the singles, which Chew won 4-1, with four of the 10 doubles going to deciding ends.

Riley and Ayshen teamed up for a 13-15, 15-10, 15-9 success and Riley and Charlotte came out on top 15-4, 15-8 in their match.

But Chew claimed a 12-3 win overall to leave Uphill looking at a possible runners-up finish in their first season.

The two clubs met against in a six-a-side friendly at under-12 level, with Uphill claiming a 28-14 victory.

Abin, Fergus, Christos, Louis, YinTian and Daniel all played well and the singles produced some great match-ups and some close scores, with Uphill edging it 8-4.

Uphill continued to hold the upper hand in the doubles to complete a comfortable margin of victory, ahead of a douhble-header friendly on March 24 to complete the season.

Mark Edwards said: “A big thanks to Will Mellersh and his Chew set-up for hosting us so well, as always.

“Also thanks to scoreboard operator Amy who kept things running smoothly.”

