Badminton: Uphill youngsters start new year with cracker

Uphill under 18s after their game with Chew Valley.

Uphill under-10s took on Chew Valley in an absolute cracker of a match in Weston.

As the bumper crowd watched on, the Uphill six of Daniel, Shenay, Xuyi, Emma G, Katherine and Emma Y, took the lead in the singles.

However, the doubles produced more shared rubbers as the visitors lead was pegged back to end at 20-20 going into the last rubber.

Shenay and Xuyi took on the Fairey brothers and agonisingly were pipped 9-11 10-11 to give Chew the narrowest of victories at 22-20.

Another cracking match saw Uphill's under-18 girls take on their Chew counterparts in the return of the 5-5 thriller before Christmas.

The four Uphill teenagers of Hannah, May Alana, Sophie and Emily Aldridge took on Chew Valley's Megan, Liv, Lucy and Fran.

The singles were shared two each with a quality first rubber seeing Hannah pip Megan 15-14 15-13.

The doubles produced some great match-ups but Uphill's age and experience just held the edge as they ran out 8-2 winners despite two of the doubles going to deciding ends.