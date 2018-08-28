Uphill teams serve up some fine wins on busy weekend with leaders Wyvern toppled

Uphill's over-14 girls Archant

Uphill Badminton Club had six teams in league action during a busy week and claimed four wins along the way.

Uphill's under-10s Uphill's under-10s

The A team travelled to Clevedon to take on Feathers B and came away with a 7-2 victory.

The men’s and women’s doubles matches were won in straight games, with the two losses coming in the mixed.

Christy and Matt Cole lost 21-17, 21-17, while Becky Halfpenny and Mark Edwards went down 19-21, 23-21, 15-21.

Paul Edwards and Emily Page-Symonds won all three of their rubbers on the day ahead of a trip to defending champions Chew Valley, where Uphill will look to complete a double after their 5-4 win before Christmas.

Uphill C were 8-1 winners over leaders Wyvern C, as Heather Russell, Beth Chadwick, Lucy Loud, Ben Moore, James Sole and Zion Chen dominated.

All three mixed games went the distance, with Moore and Loud losing 21-19 in their decider.

The women were on their best form, while the men were well led by Sole and proved too hot to handle.

Moore and Chen showed their maturity, improved shot selection and composure to finish in style with a 21-18 win in the decider.

The men’s B team beat Alton 6-0, with Bill Ponting, Tony Wilsher-Day, Ben Moore and Nigel Judge in fine form, as only Judge and Ponting were taken to three games.

They also beat Abatec 5-1, with Rob Morray, Wilsher-Day, Paul Wright and Marcus Pan joining forces on a night of close games.

Wilsher-Day and Wright had a tight three-setter with many long rallies and no shortage of noise.

The under-10s lost to a strong St Ursula’s side, but Roman Daniel, Cameron Xuyi, Shenay and Charlotte put up a good fight.

The singles went to St Ursula’s 10-2 as Xuyi and Shenay won and they had the edge in the doubles, but Uphill picked up several wins in a host of close matches, with thanks to umpires Clive Wood, Juliet Dormer and Ronald Vong.

The under-12 and under-16s meet St Ursula’s this weekend.

The over-14 girls’ squad of Alana Burstow, Alice Morgan, Emily Aldridge and Riley Badman also found it tough against a very strong St Ursula’s and were edged out in all rubbers.

There were several scores of 15-12, so the result could have been closer as the girls ended their first year of matches.