Badminton: Uphill youngsters face Chew Valley

Uphill under 10s and 14s after their matches with Chew Valley. (Picture: Uphill Badminton Club). Archant

Uphill under-10s and under-14s took on Chew Valley in the latest round of fixtures.

The younger team consisted of Charlotte, Will, Emma, Aidan, Katherine, Hanna, Rose and Jess, with four playing in their first ever match.

The encounter saw 72 games in just over two hours as all the players got two singles and 14 doubles in the most ambitious format yet.

Chew took the singles 10-6 before Uphill edged the doubles to clinch a narrow win 41-31.

Both Uphill and Chew Valley's 16 inter club junior matches are now complete for the season.

As for the under-14 girls, the team which consisted of Riley, Ayshen, Shenay and Natalia put in a brave effort against a taller, bigger, stronger Chew quartet.

The teenagers gave everything as Riley pushed Fran to 15-13 in her singles before Shenay and Natalia were brilliant as they won a game off Arianne and Izzy to take it to a decider.

But it was Chew Valley, who eventually came away with a 10-0 win.

The girls go again in their last match home of the season with the Falcons on Sunday.