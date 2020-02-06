Uphill youngsters serve up a pair of impressive wins over Falcons rivals to finish term

Uphill under 18s picked up thier first win in four attempts with victory over the Falcons. Archant

Uphill under-14s and 18s both celebrated victories over the Falcons in their latest week of fixtures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Uphill under 14s win over the Falcons was their third in from four games this season. Uphill under 14s win over the Falcons was their third in from four games this season.

The under-14 quartet of Vincent Tsang Abin Biju, Edwin Abraham & Riley Badman won their opening four singles games.

The doubles were much closer with three rubbers needing deciders after numerous 12, 13 and 14 scorelines.

Edwin and Riley won 15-14 in the third, before Falcons hit back with Abin and Riley going down 15-14 in a decider.

Abin and Edwin lost out 15-12 13-15 3-15, but this this didn't deter their 8-2 win.

This completes the under-14 campaign, ending with three wins and one defeat, which leaves them a very good chance of the league with that record.

Uphill under-18s got their first win on the board from their fourth attempt.

The four of Ding Hao, Zion Chen, Marcus Pan and Kevin Abraham had too much on the day for a depleted Falcons side.

They started well in the singles to lead 3-1 with Pranav taking a win for Falcons, defeating Abraham 15-13 15-10.

However, the doubles were all won by Uphill with Ding and Zion being pushed 14-15 15-9 15-12 in their one and two doubles.

Like the under-14s, this result coincided with the under-18s finishing their season as Uphill ended with one win, one draw and two defeats.

The club would like to thank Ben Moore for subbing for Falcons at short notice with an ever-changing opposition line-up.

Next weekend sees a bumper entry of 21 Uphill juniors in the feathers singles challenge tournament