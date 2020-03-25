Uphill under 14s fly high with wins for boys and girls over Falcons

Uphill under 14 girls played their last Avon junior league match of the season over the Falcons. Archant

Uphill’s under-14 boys and girls returned to league action with victories over the Falcons.

The girls’ quartet of Riley Badman, Ayshen Gumus, Shenay Gumus and Natalia Trybus bounced back in style following last week’s defeat with a dominant 10-0 victory against a young Falcons side.

The singles and doubles all went to the Uphill girls, but despite the scoreline there were a number of close games and long rallies with all eight players enjoying a full two-hour match on the court.

Special mention was made of eight-year-old Aakarsha from Falcons, who came in as a late replacement to play her part in the under-14 match.

The Uphill boys’ team of Aadit, Aidan, Christos, Louis, Evan and Daniel took part in a six-a-side friendly with many of the 12 boys in their first or second inter-club match.

Uphill took the singles 9-3 before taking the majority of the doubles to run out 33-9 overall winners.