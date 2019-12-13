Badminton: Uphill youngsters serve up thriller with Yate rivals

Uphill Junior Badminton under 14s and 16s ahead of their game with Yate Racketeers. Archant

Uphill Juniors under-14s and under-16s both travelled to North Bristol to take on Yate Racketeers.

The younger group played out a thrilling contest and started proceedings by going a match up.

The singles were then shared 6-6, before the doubles took place which resulted in good rallies and close games.

But the seven Uphill teenagers, Christos, Lin, Kayden, Roman, Shenay, Yintian and Daniel came out on top as they won 28-14.

However. it was a different story for the older team, who had a tough day.

Three members of Uphill had to play above their age category but in the singles both David and Fergus took their games to deciders before being edged out.

Another decider was forced in the doubles, but again the bigger and older lads from Yate proved to be too strong.

It was a valiant attempt from David, Fergus, Tyler and Ayshen, who gave their all.

The under-14 girls finish their campaign when they travel to the Falcons this Saturday but the club have promsied there will be plenty more games next year.