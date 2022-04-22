Opening day success for Victoria Bowls Club ladies vice-captain's side

All smiles for members of Victoria Bowls Club as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Victoria BC

Victoria Ladies held their Opening Day on Bank Holiday Monday with their traditional captain versus vice captain game.

The vice-captain's side was led by Somerset Ladies President Carolle Skeates and the captain’s team was led by Nancy Whyte.

And it was the vice-captain 's side who won the game with by a final score of 61-46.

New bowler Dawn Callister, playing for the vice-captain, showed great promise and had a very good game on her debut finishing with a team score of 12 in a good draw with the captain's team.

Hilary Bryant, who is in her second year of playing for Victoria, also played very well as she beat the captain's team by two points.

The highest scoring rink of 16 points was the vice-captain's team consisting of Pauline Wynne, Brenda Williams and Sandra Every.

The fine weather held up throughout the game and a good day was enjoyed by all players and visiting the bowls club.