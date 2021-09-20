Victoria Saxons end season on high with KO Cup success

Published: 5:00 PM September 20, 2021

Victoria ended the season on a high as the Saxons beat Clevedon Prom in the Weston & District Over-60 KO Cup final at Portishead.

It was close throughout, with narrow winning margins on five rinks, but an emphatic 13-shot success by Mike Manning, John Newman and skip Ken Harvey proved decisive as Victoria won by nine overall.

The Saxons lost their two most recent Weston Triples games against Portishead RBL and Clevedon Prom.

Phil Owen skipped Nigel Robbins and Newman to victory against RBL, with Colin Heal, Derek Hubbard and Malcolm Campbell also successful.

But the eight points gained by RBL secured the title, as Saxons held onto the runners-up spot with a single game to play, against RBL!

Saxons lost by two to Clevedon Prom, but took four points as Don Wheatley and Newman skipped their rinks to wins.

The final league game against RBL saw Newman and Owen earn points from their rink wins.

The Vikings lost heavily on Nailsea's green, but Les Kelly, Graham Hodge and Graham Richards rallied from 20-3 down to lose 22-21 on the last end on a measure for fourth wood.

Richards skipped Keith Puddy and Kelly to a sole winning rink at Ashcombe Knights and Victoria played a three-rink friendly at Congresbury in place of the county league fixture.

The only successful rink was skipped by Newman, including Hubbard, Brian Pocock and Hugh Gibbs.

The mixed squad played two friendlies with Banwell, winning by 25 shots at home and by four away, while visiting teams from Notts Tourists, Abercarn, Northampton Express and Llansawel Tourists produced four excellent matches. Victoria beat Abercarn and Llansawel, but lost the other two fixtures.

*Victoria Ladies saw Fiona Waters win the Somerset unbadged title at Chew Stoke.

Victoria Bowling Club's Fiona Waters won the Somerset unbadged competition - Credit: David Roberts

After beating Karen Robinson (22-6) in the morning, the in-form Waters won the final against Pauline Wynne (Ashcombe) by a 21-6 margin in the afternoon.

Victoria drew at West Backwell in the Weston & District League, as Rose Cleeves skipped Maureen Slavin and Hannah Frye to a seven-shot win.

The Blues had a 10-shot win at Congresbury, as Lorraine Richards, Frye and skip Sue Harrison won by 12, but the ladies lost at home to Clevedon in the Wessex League, despite a nine-shot win for Chris Stevens' rink.

Stevens and Sue Sokol had more success on their rinks in a 14-shot win away to Wessex.