Double delight for Victoria Ladies

Victoria Ladies enjoyed double success in the National Top Club and Southey Cup.

They met Congresbury in the Top Club, with Sue Cooper coming back from three shots down at end 10 to win eight in the next five ends in a 21-15 win.

Hannah Frye and Kay Wilson were ahead on all ends of the pairs and won 22-12 after 18, while Chris Sage, Brenda Williams and skip Annie Holland overturned a one-shot deficit at end 10 to win 12-8.

Trixie Miles, Margaret Kelly, Nancy Whyte and Sue Sokol were two down after 10 ends in the fours, but picked up a six and eventually ran out 21-10 winners.

North Petherton were the visitors in the Southey Cup, with Fiona Waters having an excellent 21-14 win in the singles.

Hannah Frye and Kay Wilson stormed ahead in the pairs and won 25-8, but Chris Sage, Brenda Williams and skip Annie Holland were 17-9 down at end 15.

They made up another five shots in the closing stages but lost by three.

The quartet of Trixie Miles, Nancy Whyte, Sue Sokol and skip Sue Cooper were 14-9 down at end 15 but took 10 more shots to earn a 19-19 draw.

Victoria Saxons entertained Winscombe looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, with all six rinks reasonably close.

As the game progressed two Saxons triples took control, as Mike Cooper’s rink of Hugh Gibbs and the outstanding Trevor Puddy won 23-14, closely followed by Will Harrison, Mike Milliner and vice-captain Dave Carpenter earning a 21-12 victory.

Don Wheatley’s rink of Paul Coumis and Carmine had a real battle but came through 23-22, with another rink drawn to leave the final score 113-99 in favour of the Saxons.

Saxons went into cup mode when welcoming neighbours Ashcombe Knights and were on top from start to finish.

The biggest win was recorded by Mike Cooper’s trio of Mike Manning and Paul Coumis who won by a convincing 22-6, with Phil Owen’s team of Kim Burgess and Trevor Puddy winning 26-12.

Arthur Jackson, Keith Holland and Brian Pocock won by six shots and Will Harrison, Malcolm Campbell and Dave Carpenter won by four as it finished 116-83 overall.

Victoria Vikings lost 94-74 at Portishead, but were not helped by the unfortunate non-arrival of a player resulting in a concession, and only one rink came out as victors as George Frost, Mike Willets and Ray Bryant won 17-14.

All three teams played on Saturday, with the B team winning 65-55 at Ashcombe B, despite losing two of the three rinks.

The winning rink was skipped by John Newman, aided by Hugh Gibbs, Brian Pocock and Carmine with all four players putting up great shows in a 32-9 success.

The A team’s unbeaten run came to a halt at Bloomfield as, despite not winning a rink, the final score of 69-52 slightly flattered the custodians as all rinks could have gone the other way.

And the C team lost 66-58 at Clevedon Prom, despite a good showing by President Graham Hodge's rink of Derek Hubbard, Mike Willets and Ray Bryant, who won by a super 16-shot margin.