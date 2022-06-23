Victoria Bowls Club enjoy successful week

Victoria bowls club had a relatively quiet week with no Somerset County league matches. The week began on Tuesday when the Vikings visited Ashcombe Templars in the over-60s.

The Vikings looking to climb up the table put on an excellent performance winning five out of the six rinks contested. Biggest winners were the triplet of George Frost, Mike Willets and Ray Bryant, closely followed by the teams of Cleeves, Hollier Gatehouse, and Brooks, Gibbs, Richards with these teams' recording margins of 19, 18and 16 respectively.

Further victories for Kelly, Milliner and Jones by two shots and a single shot win for Pratt, Owen and Nicholls resulted in a comfortable 128-86 success for Victoria.

On Thursday the Saxons went on their travels to Wedmore knowing a win would put them up to second in the table. And what a nail bitter this was with the outcome of the match going down to the very final wood.

Undoubtedly the stars for Victoria were the Kelly, Carmine, and Newman trio with Carmine particularly impressing in their superb 21-05 win.

The other victors were Carpenter, Bromett and Wheatley by 17-12. Mike Cooper’s rink with Puddy and Robbins sacrificed a chance of winning to ensure the Saxons win by a mere one shot, the Saxons triumphing 83-82 in a classic.

Possibly the biggest match of the week was on Sunday when second and third in the Premier League Two clashed in the four dimensions.

Victoria took on Congresbury looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in the top club and to bounce back from their defeat at Bloomfield.

First up in the four wood singles for the Vic was Dave Fairhurst who was keen to turn the tables on his opponent. However, after eighteen ends Dave trailed 12-17, but from this point Dave really dug in to win the next five to record a super 21-17 success.

Next up for Victoria were the biggest winners of the day, Coumis, Wheatley, Gazzard and Cooper combining well and ran out 24-11 winners.

The match was clinched for the Vic by the triples marshalled by Dan Nutt and ably assisted by Sloman and Jackson. Vice-Captain Dave Carpenter was “over the moon “with all 10 players’ performances.