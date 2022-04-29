Victoria gentlemen celebrate victory in annual battle with the ladies

Ladies and gentlemen from Victoria Bowls Club held their annual Battle of The Sexes last Sunday.

In glorious sunshine Fiona Payne, Sue Newman and Brenda Williams put up a good performance against their opponents Les Kelly, Dave Fairhurst and his 15-year-old son Keegan on rink three as the ladies finished with a wonderful 11 shots to the men's 16.

On rink three the ladies trio of Maureen Slavin, Rita Bailey and skip Sue Cooper just couldn’t quite beat their opponents, Alan Hollier, Harrison Whyte and John Newman, as they were pipped by seven.

On rink one Dot Gibbs, Margaret Kelly and skip Nancy Whyte were no match for the excellent performance put in by Roy Bromet, Trevor Puddy and Mike Cooper, finishing 32-14 behind.

In rink four ladies also did their best to beat their opponents, however, Dawn Callister, Hannah Frye and Kay Wilson were up against a very good team from Martin Payne, Hugh Gibbs and Colin Gazzard as the men picked up the win by 22-14.

Victoria ladies played three triple rinks in the Mendip League against Keynsham Ladies, their first league game of their season, a day later.

A stellar performance by skip Sue Sokol on rink four produced some great bowls on a very tricky rink.

On the 16th end it was neck and neck before Victoria lost one on the 17th and two on the 18th giving a final score of 15-12 to Keynsham.

Rink three saw Newman, Williams and Sue Cooper get off to a good start and maintain their lead throughout the 18 ends for a score of 22-11.

Victoria stormed ahead on rink two with Fiona Payne, Margaret Kelly and Kay Wilson playing some excellent bowls and only losing on seven ends, as they finished with 22 shots, 10 ahead of Keynsham.

This gave Victoria an overall total of 56, compared to Keynsham's 38, giving the Weston-based club a positive start to the Mendip League.