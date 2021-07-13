Victoria beat Banwell in NSBA Cup

Published: 3:00 PM July 13, 2021

Victoria triumphed in the NSBA Cup, defeating Banwell by 12 shots with Mike Cooper, Dan Nutt and Steve Davies skipping their rinks to to excellent wins.

But it was a different story in the Top Club against Yeovil, despite Davies winning his singles and Malcolm Campbell, Phil Owen and Colin Heal successful in the triples, as they lost 3-2.

The Saxons had two wins in the Weston Triples League, by 31 shots against St Andrews and 22 over Banwell where all four rinks were victorious.

But they were beaten by Clevedon Prom with Campbell, Ken Harvey and skip Arthur Jackson the sole rink winners.

The Vikings continue to struggle, losing all four rinks against Ashcombe Crusaders and winning only single rink skipped by Brian Johnson against Mark Moor.

But there was improvement against Ashcombe Templars where Johnson and Graham Rain skipped their rinks to victory with the shot difference of just eight in favour of their rivals.

A close-fought four-rink friendly at Bridgwater saw the rinks shared, with Dave Fairhurst and Ken Harvey skipping theirs to narrow victories as the hosts won by five overall.

Victoria ladies have hit top form with eight wins and just two losses in recent competitive games.

Victoria Ladies at a social distance during their belated open day - Credit: Victoria BC

St Andrews were the opponents in the Southey Cup, with Sue Cooper winning the singles, Sue Sokol skipping her triple of Brenda Williams and Fiona Waters to success and Annie Holland, Chris Sage, Rose Cleeves and Sue Newman drawing the fours for a 2.5-1.5 victory overall.

A 12-shot home win over North Petherton in the Somerset League followed, with Fiona Payne, Williams and Kay Wilson leading the way with a 15-shot victory, and the Blues narrowly defeated Fosseway by three shots in the Mendip League, courtesy of a good win by the triple of Margaret Kelly, Cleeves and Wilson.

They enjoyed emphatic wins of of 14 and 37 shots against Congresbury and Nailsea, but Wrington inflicted defeat on the Blues despite Wilson skipping her triple to an eight-shot win.

The Whites had mixed fortunes, beating Fosseway with excellent rink wins by skips Cooper, Sokol and Chris Stevens, and Sokol again skipped her triple to a win against Wedmore, who snatched victory after winning the other two triples.

The ladies won both games in the Wessex League, beating Wessex Ladies by four and Mark Moor by 22 shots, and they were also called upon to host friendlies against Winscombe and Yatton which, although results did not favour Victoria, were played with good spirit and enthusiasm.