Good wins for Victoria bowlers

Victoria Ladies enjoyed good wins in the Somerset County and Weston & District League.

Margaret Kelly, Brenda Williams and Kay Wilson were 11-0 up after five ends at Wyrral Park and led 21-4 after 10 ends on the way to a 30-13 win.

Rita Bailey, Hannah Frye and Sue Harrison led 12-4 after five ends and 17-7 after 10 in their 21-14 triumph.

And Trixie Miles, Fiona Waters and Annie Holland found back from a five-shot deficit after 10 ends to level it at 11-11 after 15, then moved one up on end 18 for a winning score of 18-15.

Victoria hosted Wedmore a few days later with rinks skipped by Annie Holland and Rose Cleeves on the back foot for the most part and losing by 14 shots combined.

But Kay Wilson's rink, with Sue Newman having an excellent game alongside Nancy Whyte and Kay Wilson, ran out 29-8 winners to ensure overall victory by seven shots.

The men visited Bristol Arrows for the annual friendly between the oldest club in Bristol and Somerset's first-ever club.

Three of the four rinks were tight but Roy Bromett's rink, including Terry Gatehouse, Bill Nicholls and Malcolm Campbell, rallied from 5-0 down to win 40-10 in a 97-56 victory.

Saxons and Banwell won three rinks each in their clash, but Victoria went down by 11 shots overall.

John Newman, Malcolm Campbell and Dave Carpenter won by seven, as did Arthur Jackson, Mike Milliner and Roy Bromett.

And Will Harrison, Carmine and Mike Manning edged their match 16-15 as Banwell took it 108-97 overall.

In the North Somerset KO Cup, Victoria visited West Backwell and came out firing on all cylinders.

Dan Nutt's rink had an excellent 29-11 win, with Pete Sloman at lead, John Newman at two and Fairhurst at three.

Mike Cooper's rink of Paul Coumis, Mike Milliner and Don Wheatley were next best, while Colin Gazzard's rink staged a fightback to win by two as Victoria progressed with a 107-91 victory.

Other results, Top Club, Congresbury 3 Victoria 2: two-wood singles: G Wilcock 14-15; singles A Page 21-20; pairs: I Morton, D Byett 10-32; triples: D Norman, L Beck, B Herbison 18-14; fours: T Lewis, I Beveridge, M Wear, C Shipway 16-11.

BWEL, Congresbury 84 Clevedon 73: G Wilcock, R Kirkham, M Wear, C Shipway 19-12; A Collins, L Powell, B Baker, R Birmingham 23-14; A Broom, R Jones, A Page, B Herbison 15-11; D Norman, M Kimmings, I Morton, L Beck 9-28; P Hayward, R Annuik, J Hathway, T Lewis 18-8.

Somerset League Premier 2, Congresbury 46 Bridgwater A 69: P Hayward, I Beveridge, M Wear, C Shipway 13-29; I Morton, M Kimmings, A Page, L Beck 20-20; T Lewis, W Lines, D Byett, R Birmingham 13-20.