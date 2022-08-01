News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Victoria begin busy week with Turnbull Cup triumph

Lee Power

Published: 5:17 PM August 1, 2022
Bowls on green

Local bowls clubs are chasing honours on the green - Credit: PA

Victoria Bowls Club began a busy week with probably their most important match in the prestigious Turnbull Cup. 

Opponents were Eastover Park had already beaten Weston clubs St Andrews and Clarence Park, but on a very tricky green Victoria gradually adapted to the conditions and began to take control.

The Sloman, Fairhurst, Harrison and Heal rink again set the tone, winning by an emphatic 26-9, to give the visitors the all important impetus and next up was the Cooper rink with Coumis, Wheatley and Gazzard who won 19-15. 

This was backed up by the Davies rink featuring, Carpenter, Newman and Gibbs who won a tight game by two shots as it finished 78-60 to the Westonians.

Victoria Saxons visited Clarence Blues, sitting just behind them in the league standings, expecting a hard fought contest.

But two Victoria rinks had comfortable wins as the Wheatley triple with Carpenter and Bromet won 23-9, matched by the trio of Burgess, Carmine and Coumis also winning by 14 shots (22-8).

Jackson, Whyte and Pocock fought back to win 22-14 and the final winning rink had Cooper aided by Manning and Robbins who won by three shots to leave the final score 100-60 to Victoria.

The Vikings welcomed Yatton in another over-60s encounter but, despite two excellent wins, lost 99-84.

The Frost, Brooks and Carrington combination mustered up a superb 20-10 triumph and Nicholls, Hubbard and Cleeves notched a 19-10 win, but it was not enough.

In the County League, fifth-placed Victoria A had another excellent win at fourth-placed North Petherton, with a game in hand.

The biggest winners were Sloman, Owen, Harrison and Davies, who won 24-12, closely followed by Gazzard, Wheatley, Nutt and Cooper who won 26-17. 

Carmine, Newman, Fairhurst and Heal triumphed 19-13 to complete a superb all-round team performance and underline their standing as the highest-placed league team in Weston.

Unfortunately, the two other teams did not perform as well, as the B team travelled to Clevedon Prom and despite a good 28-21 win by Hubbard, Milliner, Manning and Gibbs lost by 14 shots and the C team suffered a heavy loss at Yatton.

Congratulations go to Victoria Ladies player Daphne Arthur-Almond, though, as she is representing the Falkland Islands at the Commonwealth Games and was also their flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

