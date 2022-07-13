Challenging week for Victoria Bowls Club

Victoria Bowls went into the week with a number of challenges ahead.

Tuesday saw their first big challenge in the Turnbull Cup, when Victoria travelled to last season’s semi-finalists Ashcombe in what was expected to be a very tight match.

The encounter began well for Victoria with every rink well in contention. Then as the match progressed there was only going to be one winner.

The biggest winners for The Vic were Dan Nutt’s rink of Puddy T, Pocock, and Owen with Dan happy with all his players’ contributions.

Next best was the Cooper rink consisting of Coumis, Milliner and Gazzard the later in good form again.

The final winning rink was Heal’s who was aided by the impressive Sloman at lead, Fairhurst and Harrison. The last rink kept Victoria unbeaten forcing a credible draw, this resulted in a final score of 88-63 to Victoria.

The second test for Victoria came on Friday when St Andrews visited the Vic in the Four Dimensions. Once again a close encounter was on the cards.

Both teams began well and things looked tight. However Victoria grabbed the advantage when Dave Fairhurst bowled very well to win his singles by 21-11, the game was close for a long time but Dave pulled away at the end.

Next up was the formidable pairing of Colin Heal and Steve Davies who were superb in their 23-10 pairs win.

The triplet of Sloman, Jackson and Nutt completed the scoring to give The Vic a 3-1 win and progression to the next round.

Saturday saw the return of the League programme with the A team away at Bristol looking to keep their title hopes alive. This was achieved with a hard fought win in the searing heat.

Much was owed to the Davies led rink with, Sloman, Fairhurst and Harrison who won by an impressive 28-15 with skip Steve Davies leading by example.

The other two rinks despite losing kept things tight to ensure the visitors left with the spoils, the final score 65-61 in favour of the Victorians.

It was down to the C team to try a get a clean sweep for the week but unfortunately their opponents Wrington had other thoughts.

Playing on the artificial carpet in extreme heat the home side made more of the conditions. There was two rinks in the balance but The Vic only triumphed in one with Frost, Nicholls, Cleeves and Pratt winning 16-15, to leave the final score 52-42 to the custodians.