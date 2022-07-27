Victoria Ladies deliver proud performance in National Fours final

The Victoria ladies team of Kay Wilson, Fiona Waters, Hannah Frye and Sue Cooper that reached the National Fours final against Street. - Credit: Victoria Bowls Club

Victoria Ladies did the club proud and put in an excellent performance in the National Fours against Street Ladies at Purnell’s Bowling Club on Sunday.

On a tricky green the team of Kay Wilson, Fiona Waters, Hannah Frye and Sue Cooper competed very well, had some excellent bowls and put in a stellar performance.

Victoria were seven shots up after five ends but at end 16, both teams were level at 11-11, which was very thrilling to watch for all the spectators involved.

With everything to play for it all came to a head on the 17th end.

Victoria were holding strong but, unfortunately, lost out on the last end with a final shot difference of three to make it a final score of Street 14 Victoria 11.

The club would like to say a massive well done to their four ladies who, despite missing out on a regional final this year will be back next year, hopefully, to win the final and go through to represent Somerset at Leamington.