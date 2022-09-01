News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Victoria Ladies come from behind to beat St Andrews

Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:00 PM September 1, 2022
Victoria Bowling Club's green and clubhouse.

Victoria Ladies dug deep to beat local rivals St Andrews recently.

The two sides were very close at the start of the game and by the fifth end Victoria had a very narrow lead to St Andrews with one shot difference (13-12).

At end 10 Victoria’s Fiona Payne, who had an excellent game along with Sue Sokol and skip Sue Cooper, picked up a three to lead 12-5.

The other two rinks were nip and tuck with the Saints just in the lead at 19-15.

But at end 15 Victoria’s triple of Amanda Culpeck, Brenda Williams and Hannah Frye gained four shots to reclaim the lead on their rink 15-13, with the overall score at 39-36 in Victoria’s favour.

Victoria’s triple of Chris Sage, Kay Wilson and Sue Harrison finished strongly, picking up seven shots over the last three ends to finish 18-13 up.

And Victoria won on all rinks, taking 10 points after a 53-39 win.

Bowls
Weston-super-Mare News

