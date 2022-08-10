News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Victoria Ladies secure Fear Plate semi-final place

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:45 PM August 10, 2022
Bowls on green

Local bowls clubs are chasing honours on the green - Credit: PA

Victoria Ladies booked a place in the semi-finals of the Fear Plate with a superb win at North Petherton.

Kay Wilson, Sue Harrison, Fiona Payne and Dot Gibbs were 15-0 down at the ninth end, but picked up four shots on the next and added another eight over the next three ends.

After 21 ends they had reached 17 to North Petherton's 22 in a great comeback.

Annie Hollands, Maureen Slavin, Nancy Whyte and Hannah Frye were 7-1 up after five ends, but their rivals rallied with a five on the eighth end and it was 9-9 by the 10th.

But on a very fast green, Victoria went on to claim a 22-14 win.

Sue Cooper, Trixie Miles, Brenda Williams and Sue Sokol were all square at 10-10 after 10 ends, but had gained another eight shots by the 15th.

And they went on to record a 31-12 win for a 70-48 success to earn a trip to Watchet on Sunday.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

First Bus will give people a chance to ride for free next week. 

Rural bus routes could get axed in proposals drawn up by First Bus

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Jay Woodman

Avon and Somerset Police

Drug dealer ran operation from Weston flat while tenant was in hospital

Carrington Walker

person
'Mystery' soldiers, inset, were found on Weston beach.

Toy soldiers 'invade' Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ashcombe park fire

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

VIDEO: Large chunk of Weston park set alight 'deliberately'

Carrington Walker

person