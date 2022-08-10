Victoria Ladies secure Fear Plate semi-final place

Victoria Ladies booked a place in the semi-finals of the Fear Plate with a superb win at North Petherton.

Kay Wilson, Sue Harrison, Fiona Payne and Dot Gibbs were 15-0 down at the ninth end, but picked up four shots on the next and added another eight over the next three ends.

After 21 ends they had reached 17 to North Petherton's 22 in a great comeback.

Annie Hollands, Maureen Slavin, Nancy Whyte and Hannah Frye were 7-1 up after five ends, but their rivals rallied with a five on the eighth end and it was 9-9 by the 10th.

But on a very fast green, Victoria went on to claim a 22-14 win.

Sue Cooper, Trixie Miles, Brenda Williams and Sue Sokol were all square at 10-10 after 10 ends, but had gained another eight shots by the 15th.

And they went on to record a 31-12 win for a 70-48 success to earn a trip to Watchet on Sunday.