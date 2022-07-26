Victoria male foursomes reach first National Finals in 20 years

Victoria Bowls Club made history in their Somerset Senior fours final, as Pete Sloman, Arthur Jackson, Steve Davies and Mike Cooper took on a very strong Clevedon rink.

The game began well for Vic, taking an early lead and at the halfway stage holding an 11-6 lead.

But as expected the experienced Clevedon rink came back strongly to level things up at 12-12 after 15 ends.

After 17 ends played Clevedon led 15-13, with one end to go and with tension rising for a chance to go to the England Finals in Leamington, it came down to the very last wood to be bowled by Cooper.

With the Vic one down Cooper came into the head with a yard of weight to move the jack and give Victoria three shots and a historic victory.

The jubilation could not be suppressed as this is the first time for 20 years that any male foursome has reached the National Finals.

All four Victorians bowled well with the up-and-coming Sloman and Jackson particularly impressive.

Skip Cooper said: “I just had a feeling all the way through that we would win."

It was a week that Victoria will remember for a long time, with captain Mike Milliner overjoyed and hoping this is the beginning of a new and successful era for the historic club.

He added: “We are so proud of our men and ladies reaching the finals, they really have enhanced our great clubs reputation."

Victoria Ladies also saw their latest competitive match played, with the Saxons visiting Portishead RBL in the Weston & District over-60 Knockout Cup.

With Portishead playing with a strong line-up and with home advantage, a tough encounter was on the cards, and unfortunately for the Vic, the home team proved dominant throughout and won on every rink to progress to the next round.

However, there was still hope of good news when Hannah Frye, Fiona Waters, Kay Wilson and Sue Cooper played their Somerset County Final against Street.

The quartet started well but just lost out 15-12 with the team doing themselves and their club proud.