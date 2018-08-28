Advanced search

Georgiev triumphs in his first professional fight

PUBLISHED: 15:38 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:38 19 December 2018

Weston Team Dynamite professional boxer Vladimir Georgiev won his first professional bout on his debut in Swindon.

Weston Team Dynamite professional boxer Vladimir (St George) Georgiev made his debut at a packed professional boxing show in Swindon, called Kings of the Ring.

This show was promoted by Nielson boxing which had an impressive fight card.

Vladimir has been with Team Dynamite, situated at WAMA gym Sunnyside Road North for the past few years.

He has concentrated on his amateur career in Bulgaria competing for his country, winning national medals and tournaments. Vladimir has also fought under the watchful eye of experienced trainer and promoter Stuart Davies on WTFC (World Total Full Contact Association) sanctioned events.

Vladimir gained his professional boxing licence in the past few months and was excited to get in the ring for his debut. It was a difficult opponent for his debut who was in great shape and had a number of wins and draws on his record.

Vladimir rocked Lugis in the first round and dominated most of the four rounds to take an impressive win.

Paul Ducie, also representing Team Dynamite professional boxing management, had a great competitive six-rounder, missing out by a couple of points.

Weston’s Dan Sabastonelli, Georgiev and Ducie will all be back in action on February 23 at the Winter Gardens Battle on the Beach 5 professional boxing event.

Team Dynamite, Weston’s only professional boxing management, training and promotional team, are looking for new professionals at all weights.

Training takes place Mondays and Wednesdays at 7pm. For more details contact Stuart on 07976 538497.

