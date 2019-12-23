Advanced search

Weston's Vogue Twirlers celebrate most successful year

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 December 2019

Weston's Vogue Twirlers held their end of year awards, after their most successful 12 months to date.

The baton twirling troupe gained 364 first places and 714 awards in total during 2019 and have been selected to represent England for the first time.

They will compete in the Parade Corp and also the Pom Pon Cup in a collaboration with Bath's Enchante.

The main award winners were Ruby Chamberlain (commitment), Rebecca Lewis (team player), Rylan Cardoza (most improved), Kaido Taiwo (most improved u13), Elishia Freeman (most improved over-13), Paige Bressington (most improved new member), Sienna Pitts (highest points) and Francesca Young (Twirlers' Twirler).

The troupe are next in action in the first regional competition in February and anyone interested in sponsoring them, or assisting with fundraising efforts, can contact head coach Lauran Land at vogue_twirlers@hotmail.co.uk.

