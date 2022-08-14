News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston's Vogue Twirlers impress on England duty at World Championships

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 14, 2022
Vogue Twirlers Weston World Baton Twirling Championships

Weston's Vogue Twirlers on England duty at the World Baton Twirling Championships in the Netherlands - Credit: Lauran Land/Vogue Twirlers

Weston's Vogue Twirlers competed for England at the long-awaited WFNBTA World Baton Twirling Championships in the Netherlands.

The local group travelled with the rest of the England team to Eindhoven and came home with fourth place in the Parade Corp category and fifth with their pom team in collaboration with Bath-based Enchante.

Coach Lauren Land also led the England team as captain, with the group having originally been selected in 2019 before the pandemic saw the event twice rescheduled.

The team had to adapt to training online to keep their standards up for the championships.

Vogue Twirlers were founded in 2011 and have supported numerous athletes, with some members travelling up to four hours to attend sessions. They are holding open days on August 17 and August 24, with limited spaces left.

Vogue Twirlers are also preparing for the National Championships in October and looking for new tracksuits for the occasion. If any local businesses are interested in sponsoring them, email Lauran Land at vogue_twirlers@hotmail.co.uk if interested.

