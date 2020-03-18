Advanced search

Gymnastics: Vogue Twirlers enjoy plenty of success

PUBLISHED: 18:18 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:18 18 March 2020

Vogue Twirlers after their success at the NAME competition

Vogue Twirlers claimed 144 awards at two different competitions.

The team made their debut at the National Association of Majorettes England (NAME) in Weston and collected 60 top-six awards, including top three in all team events.

However, in between competitions they found out the Coronavirus pandemic had resulted in their inaugural appearance representing England at the World Championships in Holland being postponed.

The virus also had an impact on the Regional National Baton Twirling Association (NBTA) in Bournemouth, which was cut from two days to one.

Despite being a long 12-hour day, Vogue collected 68 awards, including 50 top three places, and first place for all team events to ensure all the team qualified for the National Championships in October.

If you would like to sponsor Vogue Twirlers contact head coach Lauran Land on 07931 825599 or email vogue_twirlers@hotmail.co.uk.

