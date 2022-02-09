Lucas Vowles: Weston AFC forward loaned to Bristol Manor Farm

Lucas Vowles has scored four goals in 22 games for Weston since signing from Bristol Manor Farm in November 2020. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC have announced Lucas Vowles has re-joined Bristol Manor Farm on loan until the end of the season.

Vowles signed for the Seagulls in November 2020 from the Farm and has gone on to score four goals in 22 games for the Seagulls.

Vowles made his second debut in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Lymington Town, where he helped the visitors to their fifth win in a row.

The victory lifts the Southern League Division One South side into fifth position, the final play-off place.

“It’d do Lucas good, he’s done very well for us but has found himself out of our team for a little while,” manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website.

“He’s been really patient waiting but it’s the right time to get a few games.”

Weston stretched their unbeaten run to eight Southern Premier South games with a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Yate Town.

Sam Avery's goal cancelled out Luke Hopper’s volley to leave the Seagulls in sixth place ahead of tonight's visit to Devon to take on Tiverton Town.