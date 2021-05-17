News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:59 PM May 17, 2021   
Former Weston loanee James Waite has announced he is leaving Cardiff City when his contact expires next month.

After one appearance in the Carabao Cup for the Bluebirds, in a 3-0 defeat to Luton Town in August 2019, Waite was loaned to The Seagulls and captured the hearts of the fans in two loan spells last season and this most recent campaign.

The two-time capped Wales under-21 international bagged 19 goals, including three hat-tricks, and six assists in his 30 appearances with the club before being recalled for a second time in January.

After arriving back at the Bluebirds and playing a handful of games with the under-23s, Waite was loaned to League of Ireland Premier Division side Waterford, where he made nine appearances.

“From the age of seven this club has been my home and I'm very grateful for that,” he told his followers on Instagram.

“I’d like to thank everyone associated with the club for helping to develop and mould me into the player and person I am today.

"And thank you to all my teammates over the years. I’ve met many great people and I wish everyone and the club all the success in the future. I’m now looking forward to my next chapter.”

