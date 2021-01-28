Waite hails 'very special' time with Weston after forward recalled by Cardiff City

Published: 9:00 AM January 28, 2021

James Waite has hailed being with Weston as “very special” after the forward was recalled back by Cardiff City.

Waite scored 19 goals in 30 matches over the course of two spells with the club after first signing for the Seagulls in October 2019.

The Wales under-21 international returned to the club last September and played in 11 matches, scoring six goals and three assists this season before being returning back to the Bluebirds.

“I loved my time at Weston to be honest, just how the club is run right the way through is spot on and makes it a great environment to come into,” Waite said.

“There’s just that togetherness from everyone at the club, players, staff and everyone associated with the club have a real drive to do well for this club.”

Waite, who also managed to score hat-tricks against Harrow Borough, Larkhall Athletic and Wimborne Town, said his “best highlight” was the victory over Taunton Town on Boxing Day during his first spell, where the forward grabbed the winner.

But Waite says being with Weston the last two seasons have been beneficial to his game ahead of his return to Wales and was full of thanks to Scott Bartlett and Scott Laird during his time in Somerset.

“The club is very special to me, I feel that both spells have helped me grow as a player and a person and it’s moulded me from a youth-team player who had little first-team experience into a player that has played a fair few games on loan now and allowed me to build up a good goals-to-games record for myself,” he added.

“The squad is excellent and it’s a great changing room to be in.

“There’s a lot of lads who I feel can play higher up the leagues and hopefully the club can get back up into the Conference South before long, where a club like Weston should be.

“I have the upmost respect for the 'gaffer', I felt I could play with freedom because the gaffer believed in me and let me express myself.

“I’m grateful that I’ve got to work under not only the gaffer but also Lairdy (Scott). He’s an experienced pro and someone who looks out for me and gives me good advice.”

Waite also praised the fans for their support to him from the beginning, the messages he received ahead of his departure and admits he will go back to Cardiff with a point to prove.

“It’s very nice to hear good things said about you, and I can’t thank them enough for all the support they’ve given me," he added.

" felt loved by them every time I played and I’m grateful for that and I hope that I’ve given a good account of myself.

“Nothing changes for me, I just want to get my head down and continue working as hard as I can on the training pitch and hopefully, they put their faith in me and I get a chance to show everyone what I can do."