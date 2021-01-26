Cardiff City recall James Waite from loan spell with Weston

Published: 5:00 PM January 26, 2021

Weston have confirmed James Waite has been recalled from his loan spell with The Seagulls and has returned to Cardiff City.

The 21-year-old forward played 30 times for Weston in his two spells with the club, scoring 19 times, including three hat-tricks against Harrow Borough and Wimborne Town in the Southern League Premier South and Larkhall Athletic in the FA Cup

Manager Scott Bartlett expressed his disappointment at seeing Waite return to the Bluebirds but knows the move is one that is right for all parties involved, especially with non-elite football on pause currently due to lockdown.

James Waite in action for Weston during his first spell with The Seagulls last season against Dorchester Town. - Credit: Mark Atherton

"James has become part of the furniture here, we’d love to keep him for longer and we’ve delayed the decision as long as we can in the hope we get back playing, but unfortunately right now his only guaranteed chance to play games is back at his club," Bartlett told the club's website.

“The Welsh transfer window is complicated, we have no clue if or when we will be able to play again, so naturally ourselves and Cardiff have made the right choice for James. Added to the decision is the fact that Cardiff have a new manager and it’s up to James to go back and impress him.

“I’m sure our supporters will join me in wishing him all the best for the remainder of the season and thank him for his efforts in a Weston shirt. We also hope it’s not the last we see of him."