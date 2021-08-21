Weston RFC's Waterman on returning to action at Chew Valley RFC

Published: 2:00 PM August 21, 2021

Weston RFC are playing their first match in 525 days when they take on Chew Valley this afternoon. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC's Director of Rugby Sam Waterman is putting away his DIY tasks to focus on another task, today’s game with Chew Valley.

It’s been 525 days since Weston RFC last played a game, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, stretching back to March 14, 2020, when The South West Premier side fell just short at Exmouth, in a 28-27 defeat.

However, today will be a day where all the hard work done in training, held every Monday and Thursday night, will come into fruition as Waterman and his side travel to Bristol to play in their first pre-season friendly.

“I’m looking forward to it, I think the boys are looking forward to it more to be honest with you,” he told the Weston Mercury.

“They have been training hard and have been looking sharp. We all know it goes well on the training paddock but we know it’s a very different story when you get back out on the field and start playing rugby.

You may also want to watch:

“It will be good for them to get some match fitness in their legs and some actual game time with the new team and set up we have got now.”

Waterman was full of praise for their opponents, who currently play in Tribute South West One West League, the highest level on their history, after being crowned Western Counties North Champions in 2019.

But he confirmed Weston are “grateful” to be back and said their return to action will help all areas of the club.

“Hopefully it brings revenue for the club and gives the supporters something to come back to watch and gives the boys something to do on a Saturday afternoon,” he added.

“I know I’m chomping at the bit to get away from DIY tasks and give an excuse to not be with the misses (laughs).

“Chew have progressed really well over the last few years. Steve Worrall has done a great job down there and really developed the players and brought them a belief. I remember playing them personally in Somerset Premier for Weston twos and they gone up two leagues in five, six years.

“They are one of the form teams locally, they are a great bunch of boys, tough rural farming community you know you are going to be in a decent match when you play against Chew.”

Weston RFC have their second, and final, pre-season friendly this Thursday at Dings Crusaders before starting their South West Premier season on September 4 at Bournemouth.