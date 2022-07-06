How Weston AFC ended against Exeter was 'flat' says manager Bartlett

Manager Scott Bartlett felt Weston AFC were “flat” in the way they ended their friendly with Exeter City on Tuesday night.

The Seagulls were beaten 5-0 by the Grecians at The Optima Stadium as they got their pre-season schedule underway.

After a goalless first half, Sam Nombe scored four times and Alfie Pond grabbed the other to give the visitors the win.

And Bartlett says he expected “a little bit more” from his players in the second half.

“(It was) a bit flat in the way with how we ended,” he said.

“A bit difficult in the second half. I thought we didn’t really get to grips with their shape. No one particularly came out in the second half with any real credit, from our perspective anyway.

“Certainly I would hope to see a little bit more fight and organisation and players desperate to wear that shirt on the first day of the season.

“But there you go, sometimes that can happen. I’ll take a little bit of the blame for that because we made wholesale changes against a really good team. We knew second half was going to be difficult for us. I just probably expected a little bit more.

“In terms of the first half I thought we probably shaded periods of it which is a big compliment. It probably shows us where we are squad wise at the moment. We are a little bit short, we now need to add one or two.

“We are never going to do that this early in the summer because we will be relying on the loan market as well. From our point of view we are where we are and we are quite comfortable with that.

“One or two have got more to do based on that performance, some did well tonight.”

Ben Griffith in action for Weston AFC against Exeter City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

When asked what went wrong, Bartlett said his side were a “little bit open” and let Exeter come in and take advantage.

Bartlett made seven changes throughout the 90 minutes to freshen things up against a “really good sharp” League One side.

But Bartlett said he expects his side to bounce back at training on Thursday night ahead of Saturday’s friendly at Brimscombe & Thrupp.

Jacob Jagger-Cane in action for Weston AFC against Exeter City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“We made a lot of changes, we became too open, (and the) lads were tired against a really good sharp team,” he added.

“I thought they were better second half than they were first half as well. When things swing that way that can happen. It’s not rocket science, I knew it was going to be quite difficult for us but I, rightly or wrongly, expected a little bit more.

"I just felt that we were a little bit open, played too many square passes, got caught a few times. It is what it is.

“I won’t lose any sleep over it but the lads obviously need to come in bright and ready to train well on Thursday preparing for our next game (on Saturday)."