Wedmore beat Cheddar in thrilling game of midweek cricket

All smiles for Wedmore captain, left, Sam Tucker and Cheddar captain Max Marsham, right, as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Cheddar CC

In Division One of the Weston & District Midweek League Wedmore and Cheddar produced a thrilling game of cricket.

Wedmore's Jack Masters and Morgan Roberts, who both scored 36, and top scorer Jack Tonkins, with 44, helped them finish on 159-6 as Reubin Snelgrove took 3-43.

Cheddar's quest for victory started badly with Scott Harris dismissed by Billy Halford for five.

Ollie Caton’s 19, Rob Hathaway’s 17 and Will Creamer’s 24 were the only innings of note as they were restricted to 109-8 with Billy Halford taking 2-12 and William Macarthur 2-13.

Against Burnham on Sea, Weston’s opener Kruz Belcher made 33 before Tom Bailey top scored with 53.

Tahmid Ahmed contributed 31 and captain Fred Bemand 30 helped Weston finish on 178 all out. Matt Dibble took 2-35 and Dave Henderson 3-29.

Burnham's reply began badly with Brad House dismissed by Jake Richards and Dibble by Tahmid Ahmed.

Dave Henderson made 20 before Matt Denman and Robin McCord produced a solid partnership. Once they were dismissed their reply finished 76 runs short on 102-7 with Matt Kearsey taking 3-12.

Belcher continued his good form in Weston's game against Shaftesbury Road, scoring 73 not out in an unbroken opening partnership of 176 with Ahmed, who made 87 not out.

Ben Whitcombe and Iraq Thomas began the reply as the two reached 82 before Whitcombe was dismissed for 39.

Thomas finished on 101 not out, including seven fours and nine sixes, as his side reached their target for the loss of just one wicket.

In Division Two Huntspill & District batted first against local rivals East Huntspill but lost Steve Eley early on.

This brought Shaun Lismore to the wicket and in a partnership of 151 with Tom Garner he scored 106, with six sixes.

After his dismissal Garner saw the innings through to its conclusion on 202-4. Fraser Griggs took all four wickets at a cost of 51 runs.

After Wayne Hand claimed two early wickets East Huntspill’s reply petered out at 147-9 with Nick Jones, Eley and Wayne Hand all took two wickets.

Claverham found runs hard to come by against Cleeve Duck's attack as Dave Havinden took three early wickets and Harry Gasden dismissed Thomas Gamble.

They limped to 77-6 before 53 not out from Ross Titmuss and 21 not out from Adam Hadfield enabled them to post 132-6.

Havinden the pick of the bowlers with 3-22.

Scoring runs has been the Ducks problem this season and finished on 75-8 with Ryan Vaughan taking 2-13 Adam Hadfield 2-12 and Tom Ashman 2-11.

