Wedmore GC host Ladies Open Bowmaker

In another busy week at Wedmore Golf Club the Ladies hosted the Open Bowmeker.

There was a massive turnout on Thursday with the majority of players from visiting clubs including the overall winners who were Sally Murrant, Ann Pratt, Denise Gregson and Kath Fore from the Kendleshire with 91.

The best home team were Janet Robson, Prue Witter, Karen Barnett and Trish Phelps with 87 as Sue Hares, Pauline Brixey, D.Stacey and C. Durbin from Farrington took best visiting team with 85.

Claire Biggs, Jane Hewitt, Sandra Ford and Val Fraser from Wedmore and Long Sutton took best mixed team with 84.

The seniors took on the Lone Ranger bowmaker as Brian Kidd, Martin Easton and Geoff Musson-Thorp scored 85 points to take first place.

Tony King, Tony Ireland and Tony Biggs were just two points back in second with Graham Hayes, Mark Cross and Tony Phelps in third place on 82.

The seniors were back again on Wednesday at Forest Hills and, despite incessant rain, scores were good, notably the 42 points scored by overall winner Frank Sparks.

Ken Lohmann took the over-75 cup with 35 points as divisional honours went to Brian Webber (39) and Stewart Bradley (36) in Division One and Graham Jones (39) and Tony Biggs (37) in Division Two.

There were more prizes on Saturday with the men playing for the King Alfred Cup and Ladies for the Queen Elizabeth Cup.

This is a gross competition, the brainchild a few years back of Tim Harris who not for the first time took the trophy with a level par round of 70.

His nearest challengers were Richard Macarthur and Nick Parker on 75 with Macarthur taking the runners-up spot on countback.

There was a new name on the Queen Elizabeth Cup, won by Karen Preedy with a gross score of 82. Second place went to Cathy Olive on 87 with Dawn Chadwick a further two shots behind in third.