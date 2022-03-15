Wedmore Golf Club Seniors and Ladies brace conditions to play competitively
- Credit: Wedmore Golf Club
Spring may be just round the corner but course conditions were still difficult as Wedmore's seniors and women were in competitive action.
The seniors played a stableford and only one player reached 40 points, as Nick Parker won Division One with that mark, three ahead of a group of three players on 37.
Mark Cross took second place on countback ahead of Dom Smith and John Russell and a close finish to Division Two saw Mike Nicholls win with 37 points, one clear of Richard Efford, who took second from John Vowles on countback.
John Harding (38 points) won Division Three by a decisive four points from Keith Thomas who beat Barry Royal on countback.
But a much closer finish in Division Four saw David Bates beat Jim Crick on countback after both scored 38 points, with David Dams third on 36.
The women played a four-ball betterball which saw yet another close finish as Liz Hill and Jane Hewitt came in with 37 points.
That gave them a commanding lead for a while until Cathy Olive and Alison Dodkin came in with the same score and countback was needed to confirm Hill and Hewitt as winners.
Jill Cornelius and Fran McMillan took third place, finishing just one point behind.