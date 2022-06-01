Wedmore seniors draw positives on travels as Biggs bags trophy

It was a busy week of matches for Wedmore Golf Club teams with no fewer than 12 taking place.

There was the usual mixture with home advantage proving decisive, although the seniors avoided defeat away from home for the first time this season with a halved match at Weston.

For those not involved there was an alternative stableford which produced the best scores of the year so far.

Best of the day came from John Sims who scored 45 points to win Division Three by three points from Mike Nicholls with Tony Ireland third with 39.

Paul Mott was the winner in Division One on 43 which gave him a four-point margin over runner-up Brian Webber with Clive Mays a shot further back in third.

Tom Bennett was another to get 43 points, winning Division Two by three from Roger Griffin with Philip Horn third on 38.

There was a closer finish in Division Four which was won by Gordon Risk on 42 just one better than David Dams with Axel Knutson a further shot back in third.

The Senior Ladies went down to Brean for their Away Day on Tuesday with both a bowmaker and Individual Stableford running together.

Claire Biggs won the Sandra Hill Trophy in the Stableford with 38 points whist Ronnie Follenfant, Vera Ireland and Maggie Dommettt took first place in the Bowmaker on 85.

It was a very good week for Ronnie as she was a winner again in the Ladies Section on Thursday, again playing a bowmaker.

Partnered with Deidre Wheadon and Joan Peck their team scored 72 points to win on countback from Jane Hewitt, Eileen Parnell and Janet Cornish, with Annie Patten, Shirley Turner and Betty Norman taking third place on 70.