Olive crowned club champion at Wedmore

Published: 7:21 AM June 14, 2021

Laurie Olive was crowned club champion and received the Jackson Cup at Wedmore Golf Club at the weekend.

The weather was perfect and day one saw the field reduced to the 32 best gross scores, with Jim Vearncombe holding a one-shot lead over Josh Barwell.

Several others just a shot or two behind and after the front nine of day two Barwell had moved into a one-shot lead over iIchard Macarthur, with Vearncombe in a chasing group five shots back.

Olive was among that pack and upped the pace with birdies on two of the next four holes to take a one shot lead over Macarthur which he maintained with level par golf over the last seven holes to become champion.

Macarthur birdied the penultimate hole to secure the runner-up spot ahead of Barwell in third, while Vearncombe took the prize for best gross on day one with Sam Chapman winning the prize for day two.

The Directors Cup for best nett prize went to Rich Vowles, who carded 67 and 69 to finish four under his handicap, one clear of Ian Robson, who shot a sparkling 65 on day one.

Mark Earwacker took the prize for best nett score on day two with a 66.

The Ladies held a Senior Open Bowmaker early in the week and also posted excellent scores in the warm weather.

The home team of Hazel Gough, Carol Pinks and Deidre Wheadon took the overall prize with 83 points, with Ali Mantell, Marlyn Jackson and Ann Dixon a point back to win best home team prize.

Betty Norman, Beryl Richards and Eileen Parnell from Brean were another point back to take the best visitors prize, with Liz Thomas, Sue Hares and Pauline Brixey the second best visitors and Prue Witter, Marion Warren-Smith and Janet Robson taking the equivalent home team prize.