Seniors Open produces good scores at Wedmore

Published: 11:00 AM May 19, 2021

The main event of the week at Wedmore was the Seniors’ Open with close to 160 players including a high number of visitors struggling round on another windy day.

There are always some good scores and none better this time than from Mike Smith who was overall winner with 41 points, three better than anyone else.

In second place and best home player was Chris Norris (38), two better than Alistair Johnson of Long Ashton who took the Best Visitor prize .

Ivor Monelle was the best over-75 player with 34 points and visitors featured in the divisional prizes with Robert Preedy from the Kendleshire winning Division One with 33 points and Simon Waddington from Stockwood Vale taking second place on countback from home player Martin Olive.

The lower divisions were all dominated by local players as Ian Sentance won Division Two on countback from Lucas Kirk after both scored 37 with Mike Cowie third on 35.

Division Three went to Stuart Bradley with 37 points, from Chris Monks on 35 and Ian Hollands on 34, while Paul Stevenson also scored 37 to win Division Four by two points from Axel Knutson with Tony Phelps in third place.

The Seniors lost out to the Ladies in the annual match for the Friendly Bowl the following day, decided by totalling the stableford points for all competing pairs.

The Ladies managed to accumulate 720 points which was 13 better than the Seniors, and there were prizes for the best pairs on both sides with Eunice Bond and Fran McMillan beating Sue Edwards and Lynda Huzal on countback after both scored 41.

For the Seniors Axel Knutson and Tony Biggs beat Chris Norris and Stan Dintaro on countback after both scored 40.

The Ladies own competition on Thursday was a Texas Scramble which produced a close result with just nine shots covering all 22 teams.

Topping the list were Alison Dodkin, Jenny Thomas and Liz Sweeney on 73.4 which was a shot better than runners-up Rachel Lockley, Ruth Rogers and Eileen Gillibrand, with Annie Patten, Jennifer Fell and Jenny Brown third on 74.9.