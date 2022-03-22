Wedmore golfers produce steady scoring at first club medal of 2022

Nick Parker finished second in the latest club medal at Wedmore - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

Heavy rain again caused cancellations at Wedmore, but the first club medal of the year took place in spring-like weather at the weekend.

Scoring was steady rather than spectacular with the possible exception of Darryl Cornelius who had the best round of the day, a nett 67, to win Division One by four shots.

Nick Parker was second on 71 with Dale Worthington finishing third on 73.

The closest finish of the day was certainly in Division Two with the first three players all finishing on nett 69.

Places were determined on countback over the back nine which gave first place to Mark Grant who was two shots better on the back than Derek Moody with Jeff Griffiths taking third spot.

The higher handicappers in Division Three struggled more with Stan Dinatoro leading the way on 72, three better than Paul England who beat John Cutter on countback.

Fran McMillan was the best of the women with a nett 75, followed by Sandy Bedford and Jane Prosser.