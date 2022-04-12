Smith wins senior medal at windy Wedmore

Late starter Dom Smith defied windy conditions to shoot 69 and win Wedmore's senior medal.

Runner-up Brian Webber had led for a long while with a fine 72 and finished two shots clear of Mike Garbutt.

There was a very close finish in Division Two, as Greg Cox took first place on countback from Richard Efford after both shot 73.

Brian Kidd was third on 74, while seniors captain Chris Monks and John Sims carded nett 69s in Division Three, with Monks winning on countback.

Ivor Monelle was third on 76, while early starter Jim Crick won Division Four honours with 71, two better than James Robertson as John Sim (75) finished third.

The ladies saw their Easter Chick Stableford dogged by strong wind, but Ronnie Follenfant won with 32 points as Mandy Vearncombe beat Ali Mantell (both 28) on countback.

Marion Warren-Smith won Division Two with 30 points, four better than Fran McMillan, who beat Sarah Mathews on countback.

Sandy Bedford (28) won Division Three, ahead of Janet Cornish (26) and Jill Cornelius (25).