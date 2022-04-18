First trophies of year given out at Wedmore's Ladies Spring Meeting

Wedmore's Ladies Spring Meeting saw the first trophies of the year on offer in the morning, a bowmaker in the afternoon and a meal and presentation in the evening.

The event was well attended after two quiet years and Division One honours for the Midgely Cup went to Ali Mantell on 34 points, one better than Ronnie Follenfant.

Mary-Lou Denny was a further point behind in third, while Fran McMillan was clear winner of Division Two's Fry Cup as her 36 points putting her three clear of Jenny Brown who beat Joan Bessex on countback.

The best scores of the day came in Division Three as Eileen Parnell won the Webber Plate on 39 points, one better than Prue Witter with Sandy Bedford third on 34.

A strong team of Mary-Lou Denny, Diane Miller and Deidre Wheadon were the winners of the afternoon bowmaker.

Wedmore's seniors played their April Stableford and Dom Smith added another win to his medal success the previous week with his 37 points three better than Derek Moody.

Stuart Butlin was third on 33, while Nigel Day topped Division Two on 38, one better than Martin Blackmore with Mike Peacock a couple more back in third.

The closest finish in Division Three saw Gary Cutter win on countback from Bill Witter and Dennis Howard after all scored 36.

Best score of the day by a margin was Chris Loughlin who won Division Four on 43, five ahead of Ken Brice with David Adams another point behind in third.

The club monthly medal was won by Ian Robson's nett 64 in Division Two, five clear of Steve Major as Adam Peters finished three back in third.

Graham Sugg was the only other player to beat par, winning Division One with a nett 69, one ahead of Dale Worthington with Ross Aitken another shot back in third.

Division Three provided the closest finish as three players shot 73, with Steve Sweeting first ahead of Sam Dinotoro and John Sims on countback.

Lyn Bird won the Ladies division with a level par 72 with Sandy Bedford three shots back in second and Ronnie Follenfant third.