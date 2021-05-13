Impressive scoring at Wedmore's Martin Bull Trophy Texas Scramble

Published: 2:00 PM May 13, 2021

Golfers have returned to the fairways and greens at Wedmore following the easing of lockdown restrictions to deal with the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Wedmore Golf Club

Scores were as low as ever at Wedmore's annual Martin Bull Trophy, in memory of the club's first captain.

The winners of the Texas Scramble event were Sandy and Dave Bedford, with Nicola and Paul Stevenson, at just one over par for a nett 48.8.

Liz and Charles Sweeney combined with Chris and Debbie Monks to go round in 71 for a nett 50.2 and second place, while Marcello di Mascio, Brian Kidd, Jeff Bulcock and Chris McKinley took third with a nett 53.7.

The best gross of the day came from Mandy and Jim Vearncombe, with Mike Garbutt and Josh Barwell, as they recorded a nine under par 61.

It was just as windy the next day for the Seniors Medal but Derek Moody was one of the few to play to his handicap to win Division One on level par 70, one better than Dom Smith with Martin Olive third on 74.

No-one scored better than 74 in Division Two, but there were three on that score with countback giving first place to Mike Nicholls with Terry Millard in second and Ian Sentence third.

John Rogers was another to equal par, winning Division Three by three shots from Dennis Howard with Ian Holland third on 75.

The best scores of the day came in Division Four with Barrie Gardiner recording a nett 67 to beat Paul England by two shots with David Dams in third place on 72.

It was slightly better conditions for the Ladies on Thursday with all three Divisions won with sub-par scores.

Ange Webber led the way in Division One with 37 points, four ahead of Eunice Bond who beat Cathy Olive on countback.

The best score of the day was 40 points from Linda Roberts who won Division Two by six points from Caroline Patterson, who beat Fran McMillan on countback.

But a very close finish to Division Three saw Carol Pinks win on countback from Val Webber after both scored 37, with Joan Peck a point back in third.

Three players all scored 17 in the nine-hole competition, with Judith Ogden winning on countback from Val Rosser and Alison Buckton.