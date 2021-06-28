Wedmore seniors show good form

Published: 7:38 AM June 28, 2021

Tony and Claire Biggs with trophies at Wedmore with Alison Dodkin who organised the Past Captains event and Tony Hoskings who inaugurated it. - Credit: Wedmore GC

Wedmore Golf Club seniors enjoyed some good scoring and good weather in their weekly stableford.

Brian Webber beat Dom Smith on countback in Division One after both scored 37 points, with Ellis Nearn third on 35.

Gordon Kendall won Division Two honours with 41 points, one more than Greg Cox as Ian Sentance took third on 39.

And David Nelson won Division Three with 41 points, three clear of John Snelling as Barry Royal finished another three points back in third place.

The best scores of all were in Division Four with Keith Thomas taking first place on countback from Mac Hargraves after both finished on 41. Gordon Risk was just a shot back in third place.

The Ladies played a bowmaker on Thursday and although the field was somewhat reduced by a clash with matches the scores were still excellent.

Best of all were Caroline Patterson, Jenny Brown, Pru Witter and Marlyn Jackson who racked up 125 points which was five ahead of the next two teams.

Jenny Thomas, Carol Pinks, Val Rosser and Ange Tanner took the runners-up spot on countback from Chis Simpson, Ange Webber, Janet Robson and Heather Hector.

The weekend competition was restricted to club past captains with the Ladies playing for the Christine Hoskings Memorial Cup and men for the Past Captains Memorial Cup.

Claire Biggs was winner of the Ladies trophy scoring 38 points, five ahead of runner-up Carol Pinks, and it proved a good day for the family as husband Tony won the Men’s prize with 39 points, two better than runner-up Tim Harris.