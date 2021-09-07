Wedmore pairings prove up to Captain-Pro Challenge

Published: 7:00 AM September 7, 2021

Wedmore club professional Lindsey Elkins teamed up with vice-captain Malcom Tanner to take on allcomers in the Captain-Pro Challenge recently.

They scored a very respectable 39 points but it was nowhere near enough with nine pairs beating that and each receiving a prize.

Remarkably the top five pairs all scored 43 points which meant a good back nine was essential, with just three main prizes on offer.

Cathy and Martin Olive came out on top, with Diane and Steve Miller second and Ann and Russell Dixon in third.

The seniors played a yellow ball bowmaker which introduced an element of chance into the scoring, but John Russell, Mike Peacock and Roger Harding needed no luck as their score of 119 was six better than the runners-up.

Mike Smith, Graham Clifford and Ivor Monelle took second on 113 to edge out third-placed Robin Knight, Steve Plant and John Snelling by a single point.

It was another good day for Diane Miller who won Ladies Division One honours with 36 points, two clear of a group of three on 34.

Jane Hewitt took second ahead of Heather Abraham, while Betty Norman beat Debbie Monks on countback in Division Two after both recorded 35 points, two better than third placed Ruth Rogers.

There were four players on 32 points in Division Three, with Val Webber taking first place ahead of Janet Robson and Sue Griffiths.

There was good scoring in the club stableford at the weekend and one exceptional round as Daniel McQueen won Division Three with an incredible 47 points, nine better than runner-up Chris McKinley.

Richard Simmons was third on 37, while Mark Earwaker was the winner in Division One with 41 points, two better than Alan Richardson who beat Dale Worthington on countback.

Mark Sweeting scored 40 in Division Two with Alex Harris two points back in second and Tony Bird another two back in third, while a good turnout in the Ladies section saw Ange Tanner win on 37, one better than Megan Wilde with Dawn Chadwick third on 35.