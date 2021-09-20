Wedmore Ladies bring summer to a close with Autumn meeting

Published: 12:30 PM September 20, 2021

Summer officially ended as Wedmore Ladies played their Autumn meeting, with 27 holes of golf followed by an evening meal.

The morning 18-hole stableford has plenty of trophies on offer, the main one being the Allington Cup which this year went to Pam Berry who scored 38 points, two ahead of the rest of the field.

Sue McDonald won the Runners-Up Cup on countback from Eunice Bond after both scored 36 points, with Bond taking the Division One Cup on countback from Lynn Bird, as Deidre Wheadon took third on 34.

The Division Two Trophy went to Heather Abraham whose 35 points put her three ahead of Wendy Lucas with Diane Miller in third on 31.

These scores were repeated in Division Three with Pru Witter winning on 35, Janet Gilbert second on 32 and Esme Gulliver third on 31.

The afternoon event was a nine-hole bowmaker which was won by the experienced team of Jan Jenkins, Liz Sims and Lynda Huzal.

There was another trophy up for grabs in the Seniors, for least putts in the monthly medal, which went to Lucas Kirk with 24, but it was not enough to get him into the medal places.

Something special was needed to win this week as Brian Webber won Division One with 64 just one better than runner-up Nick Parker and third placed Tim Harris whose nett 65 equated to a one under par 69 gross.

Division Two went to Chris Monks on 67 with Roy Tomlins on 69 and David Taylor on 70, while the other divisions were won with 65, by Dennis Howard in Division Three by two shots from John Hogan with Ian Hollands another shot back in third.

Bill Witter won Division Four on 65, on countback from Robin Knight with Francis Rabbitts third on 69.

The weekend monthly medal was a tour de force from the Vowles family, spoilt only by Matthew Pinsent who beat Rich Vowles for first place in Division One with both scoring 70. Brother James Vowles was a shot back in third.

Meanwhile, father John won Division Two with 65, again on countback from the unlucky Dave Bedford, as Marc Large took third.

Low score of the day was in Division Three as Steve Cainey won with 63, two better than Roy Tomlins with Daniel McQueen third on 70. Sandy Bedford won the ladies prize on 77, two ahead of Mandy Vearncombe.