Mixed Winter League concludes at Wedmore Golf Club

Wedmore Golf Club's inaugural Mixed Winter League drew to a conclusion this week.

And Jim Vearncombe won Division One with 41 points, two clear of Jon Thompson, with Nick Parker another point back in third place.

Sandy Bedford was best female on the day, winning Division Three with 41 points, two ahead of Chris McKinley as John Sims took third with 38.

But it made little difference to the overall positions, based on the best three of four scores over the winter rounds.

Steve Plant won Division Two on the day with 41 points, improving his total by 11 to 116, while Paul Hannon could not improve his haul and finished on 114.

Trevor Guy was runner-up in Division Two with 38, which helped move him up to third overall on 113, ahead of Rob Major and best female Liz Sweeney, who were both on 110.

John Vowles took third place in the division on the day with 38.

Wedmore Ladies dressed in blue and yellow in a show of support for Ukraine in a bowmaker - and played off the yellow tees.

Sue McDonald, Karen Clark and Debbie Monks won with 68 points, two ahead of Ali Owen, Bedford and Ruth Pearson.

Trish Phelps, Jill Cornelius and Val Webber were third on 65.