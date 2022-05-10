Rich rewards at Wedmore's Martin Bull Trophy

There was a very appropriate winner of the competition named after Wedmore's very first captain Martin Bull during the club's 30th anniversary.

Charlie Rich, Bull's grandson, was part of the winning team in the Texas Scramble, alongside Heather Abraham, Rich Long and Martin Rich, whose nett 52 was one better than Sandy and Dave Bedford, Nicola and Paul Stevenson.

Jane Prosser, Val Webber, Mark Earwaker and Alan Hill finished third on countback.

The senior monthly medal saw Brad Speller card a nett 65 to win Division One by one from Brian Webber, with David Sellars third on 67.

And Graham Hayes led the way in Division Two with a nett 67, two better than Richard Efford as Ian Sentence (71) took third.

The best round of the day came in Division Three as Roy Tomlins shot 64 to win by three from John Rogers, who beat Stan Dinataro on countback, while Gordon Risk's 64 won Division Four honours from James Roberson and Ken Lohmann, who shot 65.

The ladies produced consistent scoring in their monthly stableford, with Cathy Olive winning Division One with 35 points from Liz Hill and Maggie Tolchard (both 34).

Sue Edwards took Division Two honours on countback from Liz Sweeney and Sue McDonald after all three scored 33 points, with Vera Ireland on top in Division Three with 35, one ahead of Sandy Bedford and Karen Clark.