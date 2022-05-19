Wedmore golfers impress in big open events at club

Prize winners from the ladies open bowmaker at Wedmore with captain Wendy Lucas - Credit: Wedmore GC

There were not one but two big events at Wedmore this week with the Seniors holding an Open Stableford and the Ladies an Open Team Bowmaker.

The Seniors attracted over 150 players with at least half of these visitors from other clubs.

Top prize went to a home player with John Russell taking the overall winners cup with 40 points.

Wedmore senior captain Chris Monks presents John Russell with the open stableford trophy - Credit: Wedmore GC

Jim Vearncombe and Peter Horlock from Clevedon matched this score, losing out on countback, but they won the best home player and best away player prizes.

David Bates took the best 75+ prize with a commendable 38 points and there was a good spread of prizes at divisional level.

Nigel Green from Dorset won Division One with 39 points ahead of Bill McCallum (Wells) and Wedmore’s Nick Parker.

Wedmore took most honours in Division Two, won by Clive Warren-Smith on countback from Philip Horn with Paul Trenchard from Stockwood Vale in third place.

There was a similar result in Division Three with home player Bill Witter winning on 39, one better than Eddie Parlour with Liam Player from Farrington another shot back in third.

There was another good turnout for the Ladies Bowmaker with home players generally making home advantage count.

Allocation of prizes ensured visitors took a fair share of these but top prize went to the Wedmore team of Janet Robson, Prue Witter and Karen Barnett with a score of 84, seven ahead of any other team.

Nearest rivals were Claire Biggs, Jane Hewitt and Alison Dodkin who took the best home team prize.

Jane Tanner, Rosemary Bickham and D.Williams from Yeovil took the best visitors prize and Mary-Lou Denny, Ann Dixon and Wendy Walker were the best mixed team.

The remaining Prizes went to June Smith, Liz Hill and Liz Miller; Pam Berry, Ronnie Follenfant and Diane Miller, and Betty Norman, Ali Mantell and A Harman.

The Monthly Medal at the weekend saw two familiar names at the top of Division One with Jim Vearncombe winning with an incredible score of 63 ahead of John Russell (70) and Nigel Jones in third.

Trevor Guy won Division Two on 66, ahead of Tom Bennett and Trevor Marshall, whilst Division Thre went to James Wilde on 69 ahead of Ian Bunn and Frank Denniston. James’ daughter Megan Wilde was top lady on 71.