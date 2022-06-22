Wedmore Golf Club hold Ladies' Summer Bowl

The main event of this week at Wedmore Golf Club was the Ladies’ Summer Bowl which also incorporated a putting prize.

Leading the way in Division One was June Smith with a level par nett 72 which put her one ahead of Annie Patten whose round included three birdies on the par threes.

Trish Phelps was a further shot back in third. In a close finish in Division Two Sue Painter squeezed into first place on 73, just one better than Aileen Robertson who beat Sue Hughes on countback.

Best scores came in Division Three with Ange Tanner cutting her handicap again with a nett 66 so that despite having second best score of the day, a nett 69, Vera Ireland had to settle for second place whilst Val Webber was also better than handicap taking third place on 70.

There were lots of good scores in the Seniors Alternative Golf Stableford. Graham Ward took first place in Division One on 39, one ahead of Tom Bennett with Clive Mays another shot back in third.

Roy Tomlins had one of the rounds of the day to win Division Two with 44 points, five clear of Gavin Wood on 39 who beat Charlie Woodard on countback.

The scores in Division Three were a re-run of Division One with Barrie Gardiner winning on 39,

Tony Ireland second on 38 and Tony Roe third on 37. Second round of the day was in Division Four with Bob Vale scoring 44 to win by four from David Russell with David Bates on 38.

The Seniors call this alternative golf because it is the alternative competition for those not playing in the friendly match on the same day.

This saw the team score a good win over Burnham. The following day the Avalon team also had a good win at Worlebury and the week closed with the Ladies Alliance team scoring an excellent away win at Bath.

